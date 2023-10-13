President Mnangagwa commissions National Goat Genetic Improvement Centre

President Mnangagwa has commissioned the National Goat Genetic Improvement Centre at Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE) today. - Picture: Kudakwashe Hunda

Blessings Chidakwa

Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa has commissioned the National Goat Genetic Improvement Centre at Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE).

The President commissioned the centre after presiding over BUSE 22nd graduation ceremony in which he capped 2 349 graduates.

He also toured various products being undertaken at BUSE innovation hub including a wide range of innovative products on masawu such as masawu jam, juices and beauty soaps. Some of the products are being made by victims of human trafficking.

The National Goat Genetic Improvement Centre is a goat semen-processing biotechnology laboratory.

Speaking while touring the new facility, BUSE vice-chancellor Professor Eddie Mwenje said the facility is a key and critical component to the success of the country’s goat genetics improvement and artificial insemination project.

“The university has teamed up with Ergerton University of Kenya, Kenya Animal Genetic Resource Centre, Sokoine University of Agriculture in Tanzania and our Ministry of Lands, Water, Fisheries and Agriculture in a collaboration that should see the university rolling out the goat genetics improvement and artificial insemination project to all provinces in the country,” said Prof Mwenje.