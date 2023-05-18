President Mnangagwa challenges private sector

Zvamaida Murwira

Senior Reporter

The private sector from both Zimbabwe and Mozambique should take advantage of relations between the two countries and bilateral agreements established to enhance trade and investment, President Mnangagwa has said.

He said there was also need to leverage on the geographical proximity of the two countries to deepen cooperation in infrastructure investment development.

The Head of State and Government said this on Wednesday evening during a State banquet he held at State House in Harare in honour of his visiting Mozambican counterpart, President Filipe Nyusi.

“This State Visit will undoubtedly give impetus to trade and investment which must be led by the private sector which is an indispensible driver of economic growth. I commend you, Your Excellency for bringing along a strong contingent of members of your private sector,” said President Mnangagwa.

“I, therefore, challenge the private sector of both Zimbabwe and Mozambique to take advantage of our relations and framework within our region, to accelerate expansion to markets in the African Continental Free Trade Area and beyond. Geography and the attendant possibilities have it that the destinies of Zimbabwe and Mozambique are intertwined. We must, therefore leverage our proximity to advance and expand cooperation in infrastructure investment and development.”

President Nyusi echoed the same sentiments saying it was critical for the private sector of the two countries to forge alliances.

“I want to reiterate my encouragement to the private sector of the two economies in harnessing the potential offered by the two countries. The private sector must be proactive. It should extend its network of partnership to increase production and productivity and contribute to the socio-economic well-being of our people,” said President Nyusi.