President Mnangagwa captures global attention

Blessings Chidakwa, Herald Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has captured global attention through sports with his ‘Zimbabwe is open for business’ mantra taking centre stage at the Abu Dhabi T10 Cricket League tournament underway in the United Arab Emirates.

Government has forged a strategic partnership with T10 Global Sports to elevate the nation’s global profile and attract substantial foreign direct investment.

Zimbabwe is leveraging on international platforms to highlight its substantial economic potential, with Special Advisor to the President on Investment Dr Paul Tungwarara spearheading the cricket tournament.

This initiative aligns with the Second Republic’s vision of presenting Zimbabwe as a prime investment destination, with massive opportunities in tourism, mining, agriculture, manufacturing, sports infrastructure and others.

With a viewership exceeding 500 million across television and over-the-top (OTT) platforms and a social media reach of 2,5 billion spanning over 100 countries, T10’s cricket leagues offer Zimbabwe an unparalleled platform to promote its investment opportunities. The partnership was launched at the Abu Dhabi T10 Cricket League, positioning Zimbabwe as a premier destination for international business and economic collaboration. President Mnangagwa said the partnership with T10 Global Sports will showcase the country as a thriving hub for investment and innovation.

“Zimbabwe is open for business, and this partnership with T10 Global Sports is a testament to our commitment to engaging with the world,” he said.

“Through T10’s extensive reach, we will showcase Zimbabwe as a thriving hub for investment and innovation. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in building our nation’s global reputation and economic future.”

T10 Global Sports runs five T10 global leagues namely the Abu Dhabi T10, US Masters T10, Lanka T10 Super League, African T10, and Sri Lanka T10.

Dr Tungwarara said the T10 Global Sports is a bold step toward global engagement, emphasising its potential to amplify Zimbabwe’s international profile and economic prospects.

“This partnership reflects Zimbabwe’s forward-looking strategy for international outreach. By leveraging T10’s global media presence, we will amplify the message that Zimbabwe is ready for business and global partnerships. It has been a privilege to contribute to this historic initiative,” he said.

Dr Tungwarara said Zimbabwe is indeed open for business, and the partnership with T10 Global Sports demonstrates the country’s commitment to engaging with the world.

Through the T10’s extensive reach, Zimbabwe will have an opportunity to attract more investors, said Dr Tungwarara.

“This collaboration marks a significant step forward in building our nation’s global reputation and economic future,” he said.

T10 Global Sports chairman, Mr Shaji Ul Mulk, said the partnership represents a bold step towards economic reform, global engagement and solidifying Zimbabwe’s position as a premier investment destination.

“We are honoured to partner with Zimbabwe to deliver this transformative vision. “Through T10’s five global leagues, we will ensure that Zimbabwe’s message reaches key markets, connecting the nation with influential investors and creating new opportunities for growth and collaboration,” said Mr Mulk.