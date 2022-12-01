President Mnangagwa caps 6084 UZ students

The Herald

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa has conferred degrees on 6084 University of Zimbabwe students at the first face to face graduation ceremony held since the onset of the Covid 19 pandemic in 2020.

The graduands included those with various bachelors degrees, masters degrees, master of philosophy degrees, doctor of philosophy degrees, doctor of laws degrees, doctor of letters degrees and doctor of science degrees.

Of all the graduands, 55 percent were male while 45 percent were female.

