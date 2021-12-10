President Mnangagwa caps 5483 UZ students

10 Dec, 2021 - 17:12 0 Views
0 Comments
President Mnangagwa caps 5483 UZ students President Mnangagwa on Friday conferred degrees on 5483 University of Zimbabwe students at a hybrid ceremony which saw only those who  attained First Class degrees and those receiving PHDs being capped physically while the rest were capped virtually.

The Herald

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke – Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa has conferred degrees on 5483 University of Zimbabwe students at a hybrid ceremony held today.

The graduands who were capped physically and virtually, included those with various diplomas, bachelors degrees, masters degrees, master of philosophy degrees, doctor of philosophy degrees, doctor of laws degrees, doctor of letters degrees and doctor of science degrees.
Of all the graduands, 53 percent were female while 47 percent were male.

Among the graduands was the first group of medical doctors graduating from the Midlands State University’ Faculty of Health Sciences under the mentorship of the UZ.

 

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting