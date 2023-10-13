President Mnangagwa caps 2 349 BUSE students

President Mnangagwa caps Natasha Matare, who was awarded The Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Chancellors Cash Prize for obtaining a 1st Class Degree and for being the Best female undergraduate student. - Picture: OPC Zimbabwe

Blessings Chidakwa

Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa, who is the Chancellor of all State universities has capped 2 349 students graduating with degrees and diplomas at the Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE) 22nd graduation ceremony.

BUSE vice-chancellor Professor Eddie Mwenje said the university was excited to release the graduates into the world of work and academia as ambassadors.

“Your university has introduced innovation hubs to incubate and cultivate the bankable ideas that you may have. You must keep in touch with the research office for assistance.

“We look forward to assisting you develop new enterprises,” said Prof Mwenje.

He thanked President Mnangagwa for his annual support and encouragement to students through the Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Chancellor’s cash prize to the best male and female students of US$1 000 each.

Charmed by the success of the overall best students this year, President Mnangagwa also awarded them an additional US$1 000 each.

BUSE 2023 overall best female student is Natasha Matare who studied Biotechnology while the overall best male student is Cuthbert Muromba who studied Bachelor of Agricultural Science Honours degree in Animal Science and Technology.

An additional six students, among them four undergraduates and two Master’s graduates also walked away with US$500 cash prize for best innovative projects.

Among the total graduates are two doctorates, one Master of Philosophy, 32 post-graduates, 337 Master’s, 1 730 undergraduates and 247 diplomas.

They are derived from the faculties of Science Education, Science and Engineering, Agriculture and Environmental Science, Graduate School of Business, Commerce and Social Sciences and Humanities.