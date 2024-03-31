President Mnangagwa attends ZCC Easter Passover celebrations

Zvamaida Murwira in Bikita

President Mnangagwa and First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa have arrived at the Mbungo Estates in Bikita district, Masvingo province where he has joined the Zion Christian Church Easter Passover Festival.

More than 150 000 people are gathered at Mbungo drawn from its members across the country and from more than 18 countries. Some of the countries from which pilgrimages have come from include South Africa, Mozambique, Eswatini, Malawi, Zambia, DRC, Botswana, Namibia, Uganda, Ethopia and many others.

President Mnangagwa is being accompanied by Vice President Kembo Mohadi, Government Ministers, legislators, traditional leaders and senior Government officials.

He was welcomed at the estate by the church leader Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi.

The event has been characterised by entertainment displays led by the church’s brass band which produced a scintillating performance.

President Mnangagwa is expected to address the gathering later in the day.