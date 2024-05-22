President Mnangagwa attends War Veterans League First National Assembly

Farai Dauramanzi Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa is today attending the Zanu PF War Veterans League First National Assembly at the revolutionary party’s headquarters in Harare.



This is the War Veterans League’s inaugural National Assembly since the wing’s inception as an organ of the party in 2022.



The war veterans were an affiliate of the party, but are now a fully-fledged wing of Zanu PF.

In an interview, Zanu PF Secretary for War Veterans, Cde Douglas Mahiya said the former liberation fighters are happy with the recognition the League is getting since the coming in of the Second Republic.

“Today we have a War Veterans League National Assembly meeting. It is a constitutional meeting which we hold every quarter of the year, which is on the calendar of the party.

“This one is the first one ever since the formation of the League in 2022,” he said.

Members of the War Veterans League from across the country are attending the National Assembly.