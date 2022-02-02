President Mnangagwa assures flood-hit Mbire villagers of help

Daniel Chigunwe in Mbire

Villagers in Mbire grappling with the effects of floods following incessant rains caused by Tropical Cyclone Anna will be assisted with food aid and restoration of their normal lives.

This was the message from President Mnangagwa delivered by Zanu PF provincial chairman for Mashonaland Central Cde Kazembe Kazembe to the villagers today during his tour of the area to assess damage.

Several households in Mbire were recently affected by the rains, with some families being camped in makeshift tents after destruction of their houses.

The rains also damaged some bridges in the area.

Addressing the Mbire villagers during the tour, Cde Kazembe said President Mnangagwa sent him to assure them that no one will be neglected.

“I have been sent here by the President to let you know that he is bearing with you the challenges and plight you are facing as a result of the floods that have caused damage here in Mbire,” he said.

“He asked me to tell you that no one is going to suffer from hunger. Help is on the way. We know a lot of crops have been damaged here and it’s a bit late for you to start replanting, hence food aid is coming to you. This is the message I have brought to you from the President.”

At least 13 households whose houses were destroyed by the floods have been assisted with tents, with Mbire District Development Coordinator Mr Richard Maruta saying they had started erecting evacuation camps at certain schools.

“We are happy to say we have so far received an assortment of blankets and food,” he said. “The Civil Protection Unit has also assisted us with 48 tents which we are using to house those affected.

“We have also taken some of the tents to Mushumbi Primary School where we are establishing an evacuation camp as a means of preparing against disaster since the number of affected people is still increasing.”