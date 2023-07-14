  • Today Fri, 14 Jul 2023

President Mnangagwa assents to two laws

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa yesterday signed into law the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Amendment Act that seeks to punish citizens who campaign for sanctions and trade boycotts against Zimbabwe through lobbying and engaging foreign governments, and cause suffering to ordinary people.

The President also assented to the Labour Amendment Act which seeks to remove the clause allowing termination of job contracts on notice, grants employed women three months paid maternity leave for each pregnancy and removes the one-year qualifying period and the limit of three terms of paid maternity leave.

The Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet made the announcement of the President’s accent under General Notice 1189 of 2023.

“The following laws, which were assented to by His Excellency the President, are published in terms of section 131(6)(a) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe- (1). Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Amendment Act, 2023. (No.10 of 2023). (2) Labour Amendment Act, 2023 (No 11 of 2023),” Dr Sibanda said.

