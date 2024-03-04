  • Today Mon, 04 Mar 2024

President Mnangagwa arrives in Vic Falls for African ministers’ conference

Africa Moyo in VICTORIA FALLS

President Mnangagwa has arrived in the resort town of Victoria Falls to officially open the 56th session of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) Conference of African Ministers of Finance, Planning and Economic Development.

He is now in a briefing and thereafter, will proceed to officially open the conference.

The conference, which started on February 28, ends tomorrow.

It is running under the theme, “Financing the transition to inclusive green economies in Africa: Imperatives, opportunities, and policy options”.

The Conference is one of the premier forums on the continent for dialogue and exchange of views among African ministers responsible for finance, planning and economic development and governors of central banks on issues pertinent to the development agenda of Africa.

Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube told journalists yesterday that he was “looking forward to the (President’s) speech and I think that delegates will be so pleased that he will be in our midst and express his views as the leader of the country and as an important leader in Africa and as someone who is very passionate about food security, which is a critical issue in greening Africa’s economies.”

