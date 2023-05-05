President Mnangagwa arrives in UK

President Mnangagwa arrives at the London Stansted Airport in UK this morning

Fungi Kwaramba In LONDON, UK

President Mnangagwa has arrived in the United Kingdom (UK) for the coronation of King Charles III tomorrow.

The President, who is accompanied by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Ambassador Frederick Shava, Minister of Finance and Economic Development Professor Mthuli Ncube, was welcomed at the London Stansted Airport by Zimbabwe Ambassador to the UK Colonel (Rtd) Christian Katsande.



In the UK, apart from the attending the coronation that will be witnessed by world leaders, the President will also meet Zimbabweans in the diaspora, and have engagements with investors.

The coronation of King Charles takes place tomorrow.