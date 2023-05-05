  • Today Fri, 05 May 2023

President Mnangagwa arrives in UK

President Mnangagwa arrives in UK President Mnangagwa arrives at the London Stansted Airport in UK this morning

Fungi Kwaramba In LONDON, UK

President Mnangagwa has arrived in the United Kingdom (UK) for the coronation of King Charles III tomorrow.

The President, who is accompanied by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Ambassador Frederick Shava, Minister of Finance and Economic Development Professor Mthuli Ncube, was welcomed at the London Stansted Airport by Zimbabwe Ambassador to the UK Colonel (Rtd) Christian Katsande.


In the UK, apart from the attending the coronation that will be witnessed by world leaders, the President will also meet Zimbabweans in the diaspora, and have engagements with investors.

The coronation of King Charles takes place tomorrow.

You Might Also Like

/
  • Church supports Gvt efforts on Education National

    Church supports Gvt efforts on Education

    Tina Musonza Herald Correspondent The Church is willing to support Government’s efforts in expanding the education sector through the provision of new technologies, infrastructure and a conducive environment for students to learn as envisaged in the Education 5.0 policy.   This was said by the Reformed Church of Zimbabwe Moderator Dr Isaac Pandasvika during a […]

    Continue Reading...

Comments