  • Today Mon, 12 Feb 2024

President Mnangagwa arrives in UAE for World Governments Summit

President Mnangagwa arrives in UAE for World Governments Summit President Mnangagwa arrives at the Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates this morning. - Pictures by: Presidential Photographer Joseph Nyadzayo

Lawson Mabhena in Dubai, UAE

President Mnangagwa this morning arrived at the Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

President Mnangagwa who is here for the World Governments Summit was welcomed by UAE’s representative in Harare Ambassador Jassim Muhammad Al Qasimi and Zimbabwe’s representative in Abu Dhabi Ambassador Lovemore Mazemo.

President Mnangagwa arrives at the Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates this morning

 

The President is accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Frederick Shava and other senior Government officials.

Acting President Kembo Mohadi and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga saw the President off at the Robert Mugabe International Airport late last night.

The 2024 World Governments Summit will take place under the theme of ‘Shaping Future Governments’ where the conversation will involve governments, international organisations, thought leaders, and private sector leaders from around the globe.

President Mnangagwa arrives at the Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates this morning

The summit will enable governments to identify innovative solutions and inspire and empower the next generation of governments.

You Might Also Like

/
  • President enthralled by Botswana’s nat... Headlines

    President enthralled by Botswana’s nat...

    Lincoln Towindo in MAUN, Botswana PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has expressed awe and deep admiration for Botswana’s rich natural wonders and diverse wildlife following a two-day retreat in the neighbouring country’s breathtaking Okavango Delta. The retreat, hosted by his counterpart President Mokgweetsi Masisi, capped off a high-level meeting between the two leaders on Friday, under the Fourth […]

    Continue Reading...

Comments

Take our Survey

We value your opinion! Take a moment to complete our survey

Take Survey