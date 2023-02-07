President Mnangagwa arrives in Equatorial Guinea

Kudzanai Sharara In Malabo, Equatorial Guinea

President Mnangagwa, and his delegation arrived here this afternoon for a three-day -state -visit at the invitation of Equatorial Guinea President, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.

The President and his high-powered delegation landed at Malabo International Airport at around 14:53 hours Zimbabwe time and was received by Equatorial Guinea Prime Minister Manuela Roka Botey, Zimbabwe Ambassador to Nigeria Maxwell Ranga, businessman George Manyere and Zimtrade chief executive officer Allan Majuru.

Ambassador Ranga also covers Equatorial Guinea.

President Mnangagwa immediately went into a briefing session at the Colinas Boutique Hotel with Zimbabwean officials based here.

The visit, which is part of President Mnangagwa’s engagement and re-engagement drive, will see the signing of a number of bilateral agreements.

President Mnangagwa was last here two months ago when he attended the official inauguration of President Mbasogo who romped to victory during the November 2022 harmonised elections.

Zimbabwe and Equatorial Guinea enjoy warm relations and in 2004 the southern African country played a pivotal role in foiling the coup d’état attempt in Equatorial Guinea, which was plotted by Simon Mann and his contingent of mercenaries and the two countries have maintained strong relations ever since.

President Mnangagwa is accompanied by Finance and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Frederick Shava, Deputy Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet George Charamba and Finance and Economic Development Secretary George Guvamatanga.

Also in the delegation are businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei and Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce chief executive officer Christopher Mugaga.