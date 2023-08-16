President Mnangagwa arrives in Angola for SADC summit

President Mnangagwa is welcomed by Angola Minister of External Relations, Mr Tete Antonio, at Luanda International Airport, this evening. - Pictures: Tawanda Mudimu

Kudakwashe Mugari in Luanda, Angola

President Mngangwa has arrived in Angola to participate in the 43rd Ordinary SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government set for tomorrow.

The summit will convene under the theme: “Human and financial capital: The key drivers for sustainable industrialisation of the SADC region.”

The theme seeks to address two of the most critical enablers in supporting regional industrialisation: adequate human resources in terms of numbers and technical capacity within.

The President Mnangagwa is accompanied by Deputy Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet Mr George Charamba and other senior government officials.