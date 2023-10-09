President Mnangagwa arrives for Vic Falls Population and Development conference

President Mnangagwa is welcomed at Victoria Falls international Airport by Health and Child Care Minister Douglas Mombeshora and Matabeleland North Minister of State and Devolution Cde Richard Moyo.

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke in Victoria Falls

President Mnangagwa has arrived in Victoria Falls where he is expected to officiate the 20th International Inter-Ministerial Conference on South-South and Triangular Cooperation in Population and Development.

The two-day conference has brought together experts and policy makers to discuss and agree on the priority actions to be taken ahead of the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD30) to be held next year.

Various speakers have been lined up from more than 30 partners in Population and Development (PPD) member countries and organisations.