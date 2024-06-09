President Mnangagwa arrives back home
Rumbidzayi Zinyuke
Senior Reporter
President Mnangagwa has arrived back home from Russia where he attended the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.
He was welcomed at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by Vice President Cde Kembo Mohadi and other senior Government officials.
His visit to Russia was preceded by his trip to South Korea for the inaugural Korea-Africa Summit.
