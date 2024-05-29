President Mnangagwa addresses 56th AfDB annual meeting

Online Reporter

President Mnangagwa addressed delegates at the 56th AfDB annual meeting in Nairobi, Kenya this afternoon.

In his address, the President said a cross-pollination of ideas, particularly in science and technology, can revolutionarise the continent.

“If we all collaborate as a continent, I believe our pace for modernisation and industrialisation will be faster than if we seek to develop in silos. We must begin to have internal connections,” said President Mnangagwa.

The President also raised concern over Africa being divided over Francophone and Anglophone countries.

He said the continent must come up with systems where people are able to communicate in an African language like Swahili.

President Mnangagwa is in Nairobi to attend the 59th AGM of the Board of Governors of the AfDB and the 50th Meeting of the Board of Governors of the African Development Fund (ADF).