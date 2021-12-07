President meets with private sector

President meets with private sector

The Herald

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke Senior Reporter
President Mnangagwa has met with members of the Presidential Advisory Committee (PAC) and the private sector in a meeting meant to discuss issues affecting the country’s economy and other sectors.

The President said the intention was to bring all stakeholders together in a bid to create an understanding of the obtaining business environment from the practitioners themselves.

Vice president Constantino Chiwenga and various other Ministers and captains of industry were present.

