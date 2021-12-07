President meets with private sector

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa has met with members of the Presidential Advisory Committee (PAC) and the private sector in a meeting meant to discuss issues affecting the country’s economy and other sectors.

The President said the intention was to bring all stakeholders together in a bid to create an understanding of the obtaining business environment from the practitioners themselves.

Vice president Constantino Chiwenga and various other Ministers and captains of industry were present.