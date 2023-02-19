President meets Palestinian Prime Minister

Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa has today met Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh where the two leaders discussed ways of deepening cooperation between the two countries.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the 36th Ordinary Session of the African Union summit being held here in Addis Ababa.

In an interview soon after meeting President Mnangagwa, Prime Minister Shtayyeh said their discussion centred on how to deepen and consolidate bilateral relations between the two countries.

He said Palestine will soon send a team to Zimbabwe to explore areas of cooperation.

Zimbabwe has supported the State of Palestine on its struggle against the Israeli apartheid occupation of the West Bank and Gaza since 1967.

Zimbabwe and Palestine enjoy warm bilateral relations backdating to the liberation struggle in 1980.