President meets outgoing Korean Ambassador to Zimbabwe

President Mnangagwa receives a gift from the outgoing Ambassador of the Republic of Korea Do Bong-kae this afternoon:- Picture by Innocent Makawa

Blessings Chidakwa Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa has met with the outgoing Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Zimbabwe Do Bong-kae who said relations should continue growing as the two nations will celebrate 30 years of diplomatic relations next year.

Speaking after meeting the President at State House, Ambassador Do said between 20 000 to 30 000 Koreans visited Victoria Falls during the Covid-19 era.

“The year 2024 will mark an important milestone for our bilateral relations and Korea-Africa relations as well,” he said.