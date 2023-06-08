  • Today Thu, 08 Jun 2023

President meets outgoing Korean Ambassador to Zimbabwe

President meets outgoing Korean Ambassador to Zimbabwe President Mnangagwa receives a gift from the outgoing Ambassador of the Republic of Korea Do Bong-kae this afternoon:- Picture by Innocent Makawa

Blessings Chidakwa Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa has met with the outgoing Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Zimbabwe Do Bong-kae who said relations should continue growing as the two nations will celebrate 30 years of diplomatic relations next year.

Speaking after meeting the President at State House, Ambassador Do said between 20 000 to 30 000 Koreans visited Victoria Falls during the Covid-19 era.

“The year 2024 will mark an important milestone for our bilateral relations and Korea-Africa relations as well,” he said.

You Might Also Like

/
  • Egyptian power company targets Zim  National

    Egyptian power company targets Zim 

    Mukudzei Chingwere in CAIRO, Egypt  An Egyptian energy concern, Elsewedy Electric, has shown interest in setting up shop and investing in Zimbabwe as more and more international companies continue to warm up to Zimbabwe. Elsewedy Electric showed its interest after meeting VP Chiwenga and his delegation on the sidelines of the Africa Health ExCon currently […]

    Continue Reading...

Comments