President meets Nyusi

Kudakwashe Mugari in Maputo, Mozambique

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has kick-started his three-day State visit to the Republic of Mozambique with a meeting with his counterpart President Filipe Nyusi.

President Mnangagwa and Felippe Nyusi inspecting a guard of honour.

The President, who was received with a 21-gun salute, also inspected a guard of honour.


The meeting is taking place exactly two months after President Mnangagwa’s one –day official working visit here in Beira where the two leaders agreed to facilitate the emancipation of their people through economic development.

