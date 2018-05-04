President meets Guinea special envoy

President Mnangagwa welcomes Republic of Guinea Foreign Affairs Minister and Special Envoy Mamadi Toure at his Munhumutapa offices in Harare yesterday. - (Picture by Justin Mutenda)

Felex Share Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa yesterday received a special envoy from the Republic of Guinea, Mr Mamadi Toure, who delivered a message from his president and former African Union chairperson, Professor Alpha Condé.

The message delivered by Mr Toure, who is Guinea’s Foreign Affairs Minister, centred on giving a new impetus to the relationship which exists between Zimbabwe and the West African nation with particular focus on economic cooperation.

Speaking after meeting President Mnangagwa at his Munhumutapa offices, Mr Toure said: “I am here as a special envoy of the president of Guinea Professor Alpha Conde, former chairperson of the Africa Union.

“He had met His Excellency President of Zimbabwe on the margins of the AU Summit. They had a good exchange, very brotherly and friendly discussion. So he sent me to come and convey some messages in the area of cooperation.”

Mr Toure was accompanied Guinea Ambassador to Zimbabwe, who is based in Angola Mr Djigui Ca­mara.

He said while the relationship between the two nations dated back to the time Zimbabwe was fighting for Independence, it was now time to forge productive economic synergies.

“We want to develop cooperation starting with a Joint Commission to explore areas of cooperation in areas of agriculture, energy, construction and so on,” he said.

“We want to explore areas where we can cooperate for the benefit of both countries.

“Ours is a very old relationship which dates to the time of the struggle for independence. Guinea was on the side of Zimbabwe and many other countries who were fighting for Independence at the time. So we want to reactive, give new impetus to this relationship that is political and also economically.”

Yesterday’s meeting was also attended by Foreign Affairs secretary Ambassador Joey Bimha.