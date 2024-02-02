  • Today Fri, 02 Feb 2024

President meets ED-UNZA Scholarship Fund 2024 students

President meets ED-UNZA Scholarship Fund 2024 students President Mnangagwa poses for a picture with the ED-UNZA scholarship programme 2024 students at State House this afternoon.

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa this afternoon met 10 students who have been granted scholarships under the ED-University of Zambia Scholarship Fund.

The students will study various degrees that include medicine, law and electronic engineering among others.

In his remarks, the President urged the students not to abuse the opportunity that had been availed to them but to work hard for the development of the country.

