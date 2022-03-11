President meets diplomats

Zvamaida Murwira

Zimbabwe is committed to working with any country in its thrust for engagement and re-engagement policy but will be guided by the principle of mutual respect of its independence and sovereignty among other virtues, President Mnangagwa has said.

He said this today at State House in Harare while addressing Heads of Mission that included countries and international organisations accredited to Zimbabwe where he was delivering a belated New Year message.

“The Second Republic’s policy on engagement and re-engagement remains my administration’s overarching thrust. As the Government of Zimbabwe, we are committed to be a friend to all and an enemy to none. Our arms remain outstretched to embrace all those countries who are ready to work with us albeit guided by mutual respect of our independence, sovereignty and unique national realities,” said President Mnangagwa