President means business, analysts say

Wallace Ruzvidzo

Herald Reporter

PICKING from where he left off in his first tenure, President Mnangagwa has no room for extravagance or lethargy as shown by the cocktail of measures he has put in place since the start of his second term, analysts have said.

Since the commencement of his second term following his re-election into office last month, the President has shifted his focus to ensuring increased production and productivity across all sectors, as the Second Republic continues to make efforts to meet the people’s aspirations.

Economist and former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe monetary policy committee member Mr Eddie Cross told The Herald yesterday that measures that have been implemented by President Mnangagwa since the commencement of his second term were good indicators for economic growth.

Mr Cross particularly singled out the recent curbing of Ministers’ foreign trips saying restricting unnecessary Government expenditure was a step in the right direction.

“It’s a good indication of how he is going to try and make sure that unnecessary expenditure is not incurred by the Government.

“And certainly, I think a lot of this international travel is unnecessary and it is not really productive in terms of our national interest. I think it is a good indication of a new way in which he is going to manage resources at home.

“I know he has stated repeatedly that he wants to provide an environment for business which enables us to grow and expand our business activities so if he can achieve that and at the same time curb unnecessary expenditure at Government level he will make a big difference,” he said.

Zanu PF National Spokesperson Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa said Governance and delivering for the people is the Second Republic’s preoccupation as evidenced by President Mnangagwa’s seriousness with getting down to business.

“The runaway success that is President Mnangagwa’s first term and his reforming National Development Strategy 1 has given a template of proof of concept on Zimbabwe’s economic revival. The firm foundations of NDS1 are the new platform to pursue rapid and unimpeded growth.

“There are the green shoots of bulging vaults of gold bullion that have staunched the hyperinflation spawned by illegal American financial strictures,” he said.

Amb Mutsvangwa said the country’s growth trajectory, spearheaded by President Mnangagwa, had become ever so apparent.

“Nothing succeeds like success. This glowing picture has whetted the appetites of even the once doubting Thomases of the Bretton Woods Institutions in Washington.

“President Mnangagwa is pitching the productive prowess of an educated, structured, and disciplined labour force whose skills can promptly convert invested capital to mouth-watering profits. The talk at the office, watering holes and other corridors is 14 to 20 percent annual GDP growth for the next two decades. Tendai Biti, the dream merchant of doomsday economic scenarios is increasingly going to wipe off egg from his chagrined face,” he said.

Harare-based political commentator Mr Naboth Dzivaguru commended the President for restricting unnecessary Ministerial trips saying this was further evidence that he means business in his final term in office.

Mr Dzivaguru said it was very much apparent that President Mnangagwa’s focus is on increased production and productivity for the purposes of growing Zimbabwe’s economy.

“His thrust is from an economist’s philosophy that expenditures should be commensurate with or not exceed income. He is not a man on spendthrift but on serious business to achieve Vision 2030 economic development.

“He is a profit oriented person for the people and the country. He has departed from opposition politics which in a short while are seen on spending sprees. He has exhibited a sign of urgency in economic push. He has signalled that he has no time for extravagance and play.

“He is a hands-on man. He believes in less talk and more practicals. He equally puts more of his energy on economic development than politics. This is what has made him excel in this election. Zimbabweans were thrilled by his economic prowess ahead of everything,” he said.

President Mnangagwa has since charged his administration to facilitate ease of doing business as well as ensure that the implementation of policies, projects and programmes is expedited for the benefit of all and sundry.

“Production and productivity across all sectors must be accelerated. All projects and programmes embarked on during the First Term of the Second Republic should be completed speedily. This calls for hard work and focus from all of you.

“Henceforth, it is critical for Cabinet members to be responsive and robustly track and facilitate the implementation of the policies and programmes that quicken the attainment of set goals.

“Further, as Ministers, you are required to ensure that your Ministries facilitate the ease of doing business in line with our private sector led development strategy and quest to make Zimbabwe an investment and tourism destination of choice,” said the President at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.