President Masisi pays tribute to Zimbabwe’s freedom fighters

Herald Reporter

Botswana President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi has visited the National Heroes Acre and paid tribute to the late gallant sons and daughters of soil in solidarity with Zimbabwe.

President Masisi led by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Ambassador Frederick Shava first inspected a half guard mounted by 21 soldiers.

He then laid a wreath at the Tomb Of The Unknown Soldier regarded as the most sacred part of the shrine. It represents the brave fighters who disappeared, were buried in caves and mass graves and disused mines among other places.

President Masisi proceeded to tour some of the graves starting with one of the late gallant sons Cde Hebert Wiltshire Peumaindini Chitepo and the first grave to be laid at the shrine belonging to Cde Tarcisius Malan George Silundika.

He then proceeded to tour other graves, including those of the late First Lady Amai Sarah (Sally) Francesca Mugabe, the late father Zimbabwe, former Vice President Cde Joshua Nkomo, and wife Johanna.