President Mnangagwa attends the first Cabinet meeting of the Second Cabinet of the Second Republic at State House this morning.

Wallace Ruzvidzo

Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa has appointed Dr Martin Rushwaya as the new Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet

The President announced the appointment at the first Cabinet meeting of the Second Republic’s Second Cabinet held at State House in Harare.

President Mnangagwa also revealed that the former Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda had retired.