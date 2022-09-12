President leaves for Ruto inauguration

President Mnangagwa leaving for for Nairobi, Kenya Pictures by: Kudakwashe Hunda

Kudakwashe Mugari Deputy News Editor

President Mnangagwa has left Harare for Nairobi, Kenya where he is expected to join at least 20 Heads of State from across Africa for the inauguration of President-elect William Ruto (55) at Moi International Sports Centre.

President-elect Ruto, who was the country’s Vice President garnered 50,4 percent of the votes to beat closest challenger Mr Raila Odinga who polled 48,8 percent.

Mr Ruto stood for the elections on the United Democratic Alliance.



A petition by Mr Odinga challenging the results was dismissed by Kenya’s Supreme Court paving the way for President-elect Ruto to be sworn in as Kenya’s fifth president.

He was elected in 2013 and 2017 alongside outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta, as his deputy.

The duo however, fell out in 2018 resulting in President Kenyatta backing his erstwhile rival, Mr Odinga in the just-ended elections.

The elections were held on August 9 and Mr Ruto was declared the winner by Kenya’s Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission on August 15.

However, in a dramatic split just before the announcement of the results, four of the seven commissioners disowned the result resulting in Mr Odinga challenging the out in the Supreme Court.

The Court however, ruled that, “apart from their eleventh-hour denunciation of the verification process …the four commissioners have not shown any evidence that the election was compromised”.



The incoming President won the election promising to improve the plight of ordinary persons and the poor.