President Mnangagwa chats to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga at Robert Mugabe International Airport today before leaving for Kenya. Picture by Presidential Communications Zimbabwe

Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa has left for Nairobi, Kenya on a two-day State visit.

The President was seen off at the Robert Mugabe International Airport by Vice President Chiwenga, Government Ministers, permanent secretaries and service chiefs.

In Kenya, the President will meet with his counterpart President Uhuru Kenyatta and the two are expected to sign several deals to enhance the two countries’ relations.