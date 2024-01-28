President leaves for Italy-Africa summit

President Mnangagwa has left for Italy to attend the 1st Italy-Africa Summit. - Picture: Kudakwashe Hunda

Zvamaida Murwira – Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa has left this morning for Italy where he is set to join other world leaders attending the Italy-Africa summit in which authorities in Rome are expected to present a strategic partnership with Africa aimed at improving trade, particularly in the area of energy, diplomacy and migration.

The President is accompanied by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Frederick Shava, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Dr Anxious Masuka and senior Government officials.

He was seen off at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by Vice President Kembo Mohadi, Defence Minister, Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri, Service Chiefs and senior Government officials.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is expected to present a strategic plan for the African continent towards energy cooperation among other areas.

The scheme, known as the “Mattei plan” and named after Enrico Mattei, founder of state-controlled energy group Eni (ENI.MI), is expected to lay the ground for cooperation beyond the energy sector.

The summit is expected to give impetus to the Second Republic’s thrust to achieve energy sufficiency for sustained economic growth.

Italy will take over the presidency of the Group of Seven (G7) nations in 2024 and has pledged to make Africa a central theme while it is at the helm.

President Mnangagwa will be joining several Heads of state and government who have confirmed their attendance in Rome where he is also expected to hold meetings on the sidelines of the summit aimed at deepening cooperation with other countries as part of engagement and re-engagement thrust.

His presence at the summit dovetails with the Second Republic’s foreign policy trajectory that Zimbabwe is a friend to all and enemy to none and that of engagement and re-engagement.

Prime Minister Meloni wants to showcase the Mattei plan as the crown jewel of her foreign policy, aiming to once again renew Italy’s approach to the African continent.

Italy imports about 40 percent of its gas from African producers and discussions will centre around ways to increase trade with the continent.

Observers have also noted that issues around climate, energy crises, political instability, particularly in West Africa, and migration are some of the issues that ought to be tackled to have strong and sustainable cooperation.

Others have also added that Italy, as a former colonial master, has an obligation to deal with remnant issues of colonialism.

Italy has in the past taken practical steps to deepen cooperation with Africa.

In 2007, after the then Prime Minister Romano Prodi visited the African Union while later on Prime Minister Matteo Renzi announced the opening of five new embassies on the continent. He has also approved a new law on development aid and visited seven African capitals to stimulate cooperation, investment, and stronger relations.

PM Meloni has however stepped up her diplomatic efforts by adopting a multi-year strategy supported by defined policy instruments that fosters cooperation with African capitals.

As Italy assumes the rotating presidency of the Group of Seven leading industrial nations, Prime Minister Meloni has already indicated that a focus on developing strategic partnerships with Africa, rather than providing aid, will be key during its one-year tenure.

Developing local economies and raising living standards in Africa, she said, could dissuade prospective migrants from seeking refuge in Europe.