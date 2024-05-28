President leaves for AFDB annual conference

Fungi Kwaramba Political Editor

President Mnangagwa has left for Nairobi Kenya to attend African Development Bank (AFDB) Annual meetings as Zimbabwe continues to push for its Arrears and Debt Clearence and Debt Settlement Plan.

The President was seen off at the Robert Mugabe International Airport by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Vice President Kembo Mohadi, Minister of Defence Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri, Cabinet ministers, senior Government officials and chiefs.

Since coming to power President Mnangagwa has assured development partners and creditors that his Government is committed to the implementation of key reforms critical to resolving the country’s nearly $8.3 billion of debts and arrears.

Towards that end, the President has appointed a high-level debt resolution team led by AFDB president Dr Akinwumi Adesina, who is the facilitator of the high-level dialogues, and former President of Mozambique Joaquim Chissano who is also a facilitator of the process.



The President is expected back in the country tomorrow.