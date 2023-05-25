President leaves Egypt

President Mnangagwa is seen off by Egyptian Minister of Sports and Youths Ashraf Sobhy , at Sharm El- Sheikh International Airport, in Egypt, this morning

Hebert Zharare in Sharm – El Sheikh, EGYPT

President Mnangagwa has left Egypt for home.

He was seen off at the Sharm El Sheikh International Airport by the Egyptian Minister of Sports and Youths Mr Ashraf Sobhy.

President Mnangagwa was attending the 58th Annual AfDB Meetings in Sharm el-Sheikh Resort City of Egypt.

He also officiated at the Zimbabwe arrears clearance and debt resolution roundtable discussion last night at the Sharm El Sheikh International Conference Center.

The hugely successful re-engagement meeting was attended by creditor nations representatives, development partners and civil society.