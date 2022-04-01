President leads national clean-up in Shamva 

Mukudzei Chingwere in Shamva

President Mnangangwa has castigated opposition run local authorities for scattling Government efforts to bring cleanliness and order in localities.

The President made the remarks here when he addressed ruling party supporters at Shamva Country Club after leading a National clean-up and officially opened two classroom blocks at Shamva Lower Density Village Primary School.

He implored citizens to be clean starting from their homes and cascade it to the community they leave in.

President Mnangagwa commended Chaminuka Rural District Council for wisely using devolution funds that saw them among other things buying a refuse truck to boost smartness.

He said other communities should take a leaf and use devolution funds wisely as a means of taking development to every part of the country.

Zimbabwe as a unitary State, President Mnangagwa pledged that capital projects will remain a prerequisite of central government.

He thanked supporters for retaining all Zanu Pf parliamentary seats as well as wrestling one seat previously occupied by the opposition.