President lands in Victoria Falls

President Mnangagwa arrives at Victoria Falls International Airport this evening.

The Herald

Prosper Ndlovu in Victoria Falls

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has landed at the Victoria Falls International Airport ahead of a double hectic schedule tomorrow, where he is set to officially open the Regional Judical Services Conference in the morning and the inaugural Zimbabwe Economic Development Conference in the afternoon.

He touched down at 17.17pm aboard  an Air Zimbabwe plane.

The President and his delegation were  welcomed by Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Cde Richard Moyo,  Finance and Economic Development Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube, his deputy Clemence Chiduwa, senior Government officials and service chiefs.

