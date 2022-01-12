President issued warning before minister’s dismissal

Herald Reporter

The dismissal from Government of former National Security Minister, Owen Ncube on Monday followed warning by President Mnangagwa during last week’s Politburo meeting that the revolutionary party would decisively deal with rogue elements causing disharmony within its structures.

Cde Ncube was fired from Government for “conduct that was deemed inappropriate for a Minister of Government”.

While no specific reason for his dismissal was given, Cde Ncube is believed to have been behind recent disturbances that rocked Zanu PF Midlands provincial structures.

In his address during the Politburo meeting held before Cde Ncube’s dismissal to endorse provincial chairpersons that won the recent intra-party elections, the President called for unity following the polls, but warned that disruptive elements would be dealt with.

“Let me further hasten to say that constitutionalism, unity, peace, harmony and development remain our absolute compass, now and going into the future. Irregularities and political chicanery across party structures must be decisively dealt with and expunged from the party.

“I urge the party leadership to always listen to the aspirations of the people at every level. It is equally important that the party leadership and membership in general work concretely to achieve a better quality of life for our people. It is after all the people who have entrusted us with the mandate to govern over our great country,” he said.

In addition, the President urged party cadres to embrace the results of the polls saying they should inspire them to learn, develop and mature in their political career.

“In all our dealings, members must conduct themselves honourably, informed by the party constitution, rules, procedures, principles and ethos,” President Mnangagwa said.

Reports from the Midlands claim that Cde Ncube hired thugs that disrupted last Saturday’s Provincial Coordinating Committee meeting meant to elect cadres to fill vacant posts.

The meeting was aborted following disturbances by the thugs without completing its agenda.

Cde Ncube was first appointed into Government as Midlands’ Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister in 2017 before his elevation to the National Security Portfolio in 2018.