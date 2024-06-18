President in SA for Ramaphosa’s inauguration

Fungi Kwaramba in Johannesburg, South Africa

President Mnangagwa has arrived in South Africa for the inauguration of his South African counterpart, President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The swearing-in, which will be graced by world leaders, will be held tomorrow at the Union Building in Pretoria, the administrative capital of South Africa.

The President is accompanied by the acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Professor Amon Murwira; Deputy Chief Secretary, Mr George Charamba, and senior Government officials.

He was received at the Waterkloof Air Force base by Zimbabwe Ambassador to South Africa, David Hamadziripi and South African Government officials.