President in Russia for economic forum

President Mnangagwa is also expected to have a one on one meeting with his Russian counterpart, President Vladimir Putin, on the sidelines of the SPIEF.

Kudakwashe Mugari in St Petersburg, Russia

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived in St Petersburg, Russia where he is expected to attend the 27th St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia’s premier business and investment event that kicked off on Wednesday.

The Zimbabwean Deputy Ambassador to Russia, Muponisi Dzapasi, Embassy staff and Russian Government officials, received the President at Pulkovo International Airport.

The forum is an important platform for business and allows African countries to engage with Russian businesses and the rest of the world.

According to President Putin’s aide Yury Ushakov, President Mnangagwa and other guests from 136 countries are attending SPIEF.

