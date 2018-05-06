President in Qatar for official visit

President Mnangagwa is seen off by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Environment, Water and Climate Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri (second from right) and Minister of State for Harare Metropolitan Province Miriam Chikukwa at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare yesterday

Kuda Bwititi Chief Reporter

President Mnangagwa left Harare yesterday for Qatar as he continues his diplomatic offensive that is part of his administration’s campaign to reach out to the global community.

He is accompanied by Finance and Economic Development Minister Patrick Chinamasa, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Lieutenant-General Sibusiso Moyo (Retired), Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement Minister Air Chief Marshal Perrance Shiri (Rtd) and Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor Dr John Mangudya.

The President was seen off at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Minister of Environment, Water and Climate Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Minister of State for Harare Metropolitan Province Miriam Chikukwa, senior Government officials and service chiefs.

Qatar is one of the richest countries in the world.

A few weeks ago, Qatar Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani sent a special envoy to President Mnangagwa inviting him to visit the Middle East nation.

It is anticipated that President Mnangagwa’s interface with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, who leads a country with one of the world’s best living standards will spiral seminal benefits for Zimbabweans.

Economic discussions between the two countries are expected to centre around Qatar’s thrust for a post-oil economic agenda that may unlock opportunities for Zimbabwe in sectors such as agriculture, mining, tourism and infrastructure development.

In an interview on Friday, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Lieutenant-General Dr Sibusiso Moyo said the visit to Qatar was a response to the invitation by His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani.

“Yes I can confirm that the President will be travelling to Qatar next week. This is going to be an official visit which is an answer to the invitation by the leader of Qatar. This also ties in with our diplomatic offensive to reach out to the international community.”

According to World Atlas.com, Qatar is the richest country in the world with a per capita income of $124,927.

Although the size of Qatar’s GDP is barely within the top 50 largest in the world, the country’s relatively low population of two million, results in a large GDP per capita, where most residents of the country enjoy a very high standard of living.

In the past few years, engagement between Zimbabwe and Qatar has been enhanced as the Middle East country is seeking cooperation in sectors where Zimbabwe has a comparative advantage.

There are plans to lure Qatar Airways to introduce direct flights into Harare, which bodes well for trade between the two nations.

Meanwhile, Vice President Chiwenga is the Acting President.