President Mnangagwa leads the clean-up campaign in Kwekwe. Picture by Believe Nyakudjara

Freedom Mupanedemo Bureau Midlands Bureau

President Mnangagwa has arrived in the city of Kwekwe to a thunderous welcome from hundreds of people who are gathered for a national clean-up campaign in the City.

The President is expected to lead the clean-up campaign around the Central Business District before addressing the crowd at an open space near Kwekwe Long Distance Bus Terminus.

The Head of State will later launch a youth livestock scheme at DCK farm in Mvuma.