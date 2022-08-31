President honours Special Olympics team

IN GOOD COMPANY . . . President Mnangagwa greets members of the Zimbabwe Special Olympics team after he hosted them at State House yesterday.

Ellina Mhlanga-Senior Sports Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to the inclusion of everyone as outlined in the National Development Strategy when he hosted a belated ceremony in honour of the Zimbabwe Special Olympics team.

The team won 15 medals at the Games — nine gold, three silver and three bronze — at the Abu Dhabi 2019 Special Olympics World Games.

The President hosted the team at State House where he said it is regrettable that the ceremony could not take place earlier due to various reasons which include the Covid-19 pandemic.

President Mnangagwa commended the team for the outstanding efforts and said his Government is committed to fostering inclusion through sport.

“The success by the Zimbabwe Special Olympics Team gives impetus to fostering a high performance sporting ecosystem that is characterised by inclusion, equality and professionalism.

This is important as sport by its nature, is an industry that joins together everyone, regardless of circumstances, background, gender, creed and social status.

“As outlined in the National Development Strategy, my Government is committed to fostering inclusion through the power and joy of sport.

“In line with our quest to leave no one and no place behind, Special Olympiads can count on my Administration to support athletes with regards what they can do, as opposed to what they cannot do.

“We, thus, recognise our country’s entire body of athletes, across disciplines, for their talents and abilities.

“This is further informed by the spirit and letter of our national constitution which calls upon state institutions and agencies, to facilitate and support programmes and projects for the realisation of the rights and needs of persons with disabilities.

“Under the Second Republic, disability will never be a hindrance to any of our citizenry from accessing, benefiting and enjoying all forms of social and economic opportunities,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said people with disabilities should be supported to continue excelling in life and various endeavours. He urged communities particularly the family institution to continue promoting values that entrench the dignity, love and respectful treatment of disabled and vulnerable members of the community.

Among the athletes that attended yesterday’s function was star athlete Nyasha Derera, who is Special Olympic International board member.

He has scaled great heights at regional, continental and international level. Derera holds an impressive record of 17 gold medals, six silver, and one bronze medal in his career as a short and long distance runner.

“I want to recognise in a special way, the young talented Nyasha Derera, a Special Olympics Athlete. He has successfully represented Zimbabwe in a number of capacities, including serving as a board member of Special Olympics Zimbabwe; Health Messenger for Special Olympics Africa and board member for Special Olympics International.

“His appointment as a Sargent Shriver International Global Messenger, attests to the potential and calibre of our young people, no matter their field of endeavour. Well done Nyasha.”

The President thanked the Special Olympics for their role in ensuring inclusion of people with disabilities through the various activities they offer as it improves the quality of life for people with special needs.

They are currently preparing for Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023 and the President assured the Government’s support.

President Mnangagwa also expressed gratitude to philanthropist, Glynn Cohen for partnering the Government in building the Sharon Cohen ZIMCARE School in Chitungwiza and Zambuko Workshop in Southerton.

He said the institution will go a long way in the empowerment of persons with intellectual disabilities through lifelong entrepreneurship skills at the facilities.

President Mnangagwa was presented with an engraved shield by the Lions Clubs International, who are the major funders for Special Olympics while Special Olympics with their signature red balls and a scarf.

Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Minister Kirsty Coventry said they were proud of the team and took the opportunity to announce that through the Ministry, the Government have pledged to honour athletes who won medals.

Gold medallists got US$5 000, while silver medallists received US$3 750 and bronze medallists got US$1 000. The coaches and head of delegation also got US$5 000. Coventry said it’s now the norm going forward.

“So we have been working on a policy to be able to give recognition with financial amounts to athletes and teams. And it’s a tiered system so for international recognised event like the Special Olympics, Olympic Games it would be equivalent of a World Cup, soccer World Cup, netball that would be one tier where there will be amounts given.

“Then we would move down to World Championship level, World Cup in some sports not for netball and soccer . . . Then we will come down to continental level, regional level and national level.

So we have come up with a plan that I believe as Government we can implement,” said Coventry.

She said the rewards will be reviewed after a certain period. Sports and Recreation Commission chairperson Gerald Mlotshwa thanked the Government for their support to the sport sector.

The ceremony was attended by Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Deputy Minister Tino Machakaire, president and managing director Special Olympics Africa Region Charles Nyambe, board chairperson Special Olympics Zimbabwe Clever Mugadza, and senior Government officials among others.