President holds talks with Putin

Kudakwashe Mugari in ST PETERSBURG, Russia

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa, who arrived here yesterday for the 27th St Petersburg Economic Forum, intensified his engagement and re-engagenent drive when he met his Russian counterpart, President Vladimir Putin, late last night for one-on-one talks.

The meeting centred on key economic issues, as well as matters of mutual concern on the international arena.

The leaders also discussed how the two countries could strengthen the already strong bilateral ties between Moscow and Harare.

The meeting, which was held at Konstantino Palace, was first conducted in the format of one-on-one talks, followed by deliberations with an expanded circle of delegates.

The Russian side was represented by Foreign Affairs Minister, Mr Sergey Lavrov, Natural Resources and Environment Minister Alexander Kozlov, Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov, Messrs Shugayev and Likhachev.

The Zimbabwean delegation comprised Deputy Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Mr George Charamba, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Ambassador Frederick Shava, Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry Barbra Rwodzi and Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe.

The meeting between President Mnangagwa and President Putin went on late into the night.

Writing on his official X handle, President Mnangagwa said: “Today I had the distinct honour of arriving in St Petersburg for the 27th annual St Petersburg International Economic Forum. This prestigious event offers a platform for international economic dialogue and collaboration.

“I was privileged to engage in a productive discussion with President Vladimir Putin of Russia. Our conversation focused on strengthening the economic and diplomatic ties between Zimbabwe and Russia, exploring opportunities for mutual growth and cooperation.

“Together we aim to forge a path towards a more prosperous and interconnected future for our nations”.