President holds bilateral meetings in Rome

President Mnangagwa meets Dr Alfonso Ippolito of Convivium Africa, in Rome Italy, this morning

Zvamaida Murwira in Rome, ITALY

President Mnangagwa has held bilateral meetings here with different leaders including heads of international organisations as he continued with his engagement and reengagement efforts aimed at deepening cooperation.

The Head of State and Government met Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Monday on the sidelines of the Italy Africa summit that drew several leaders from the African continent and the European Union.

The meeting between President Mnangagwa and Prime Minister Meloni focused on how Harare and Rome can deepen cooperation in several areas.

This morning, the President met the Chairman of Convivium Africa, Dr Alfonso Ippolito where they discussed cooperation in the energy sector with the businessman expressing interest in solar energy.

The businessman said he was keen to invest in a 100 MegaWatt project near Gweru.

President Mnangagwa is expected to meet other leaders to explore ways of deepening cooperation.