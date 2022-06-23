President heads to the Midlands

Freedom Mupanedemo-Midlands Bureau

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa will today tour and commission new equipment at three companies in Gweru as part of the country’s modernisation and industrialisation process.

This comes as the country is witnessing rapid industrialisation and capacity utilisation, as investors’ confidence in Zimbabwe grows in reaction to the clear and positive policies enshrined in the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) which place the private sector at the forefront of economic growth.

In the past few years, capacity utilisation has grown significantly across all productive sectors with the manufacturing sector this year operating 20 percent above the same period last year.

This is demonstrated in the resurgence of industries, including the opening of those that had closed shop before the dawn of the Second Republic.

In Gweru, the once struggling Bata Shoe company is now up and running, exporting its products to South Africa, Uganda, and Zambia.

In response to the rising demand, new equipment for the shoe company will be commissioned by President Mnangagwa today.

Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Senator Larry Mavima, said at Bata, the President will commission new leather shoe processing equipment which the company bought in response to the rising demand for shoes outside the country.

“It’s a hectic schedule for the President here in the Midlands province and we are proud to host His Excellency where he will be witnessing success stories of the companies in the province.

“He will start with Sino Zimbabwe which is into mass production of bricks and cement. They have made major investment strides and this is bearing fruit thanks to the support from the Government. The President will also commission new equipment at Bata Shoe Company before touring yeast supplier, Lesaffre, which is also performing well following years of closure,” he said.

Sino Zimbabwe, the giant cement and brick producing company, has in the past three years invested millions in technology and revamped production after employing environmentally friendly technology that reduces emissions and air pollution.

Sen Mavima said President Mnangagwa was walking the talk on the goal of Zimbabwe becoming an upper-middle-income economy by 2030.

“The Vision is on and the President is walking the talk. We have been witnessing more production and more people being employed at these companies and Vision 2030 is surely on course,” he said.

Sen Mavima said the Midlands province was playing its part in improving the country’s Gross Domestic Product(GDP).

“We are very happy and we welcome the President to the province on development issues. We are proud as a province for the strides that the business sector has taken in complementing and implementing the President’s vision,” he said.

This year alone, President Mnangagwa has commissioned several multi-million dollar projects that are expected to boost the country’s economic growth prospects, as the world continues to heed his call that “Zimbabwe is Open for Business”.