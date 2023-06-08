President heads to Masvingo to interact with first time voters

George Maponga in Masvingo

President Mnangagwa will tomorrow descend at Mucheke Stadium in Masvingo for an interface meeting with first-time voters.

The Head of State and Government is expected to outline various programmes initiated by the Second Republic to economically empower the country’s youths in line with Vision 2030.

First-time voters from all the country’s 10 provinces are expected to flood Mucheke in their thousands for the interface with President Mnangagwa in a development that further confirms commitment by the new dispensation to prioritise the youths in the national development agenda.

Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ezra Chadzamira says the interface meeting will be held in Masvingo after the province recorded arguably the highest number of first-time voters at over 800 000.

”First-time voters from all corners of the country who predominantly youths will be coming to Masvingo for an interface meeting with President Mnangagwa tomorrow(Friday) where the Head of State and Government will use the opportunity to speak about various programmes that have been rolled out by the Second Republic to economically empower our youths,” said Minister Chadzamira.

”Masvingo was chosen to host the interface because the province recorded the highest number of first-time voters and it’s an honour for us as a province that we will be hosting the President tomorrow.”

Minister Chadzamira said Masvingo youths have benefited immensely from programmes initiated by President Mnangagwa’s administration saying many young people have benefited in spheres such as mining, agriculture and even tourism.

The Minister said Government programmes under the Transitional Stabilisation Programme and National Development Strategy 1 had seen most youths in Masvingo befitting via direct employment or getting contracts that earned them income which is in line with the leaving no one and no place mantra being championed by President Mnangagwa.