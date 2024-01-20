President heads to DRC for Tshisekedi inauguration

President Mnangagwa congratulated his “dear brother” President Tshisekedi saying his victory was evidence that the Congolese people had confidence in his leadership.

Fungi Kwaramba in KINSHASA, DRC

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is today expected to join a dozen of Heads of State and Government to witness the inauguration of Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) president-elect Felix Tshisekedi.

Two vice presidents, four former heads of State, and high-level foreign representatives have also confirmed their attendance of the ceremony to be held at the Martyrs Stadium in the capital Kinshasa.

In general elections that were held on December 20, President Tshisekedi secured a second term of office with a dominant 73,47 percent of the vote, while main opposition candidate Moise Katumbi trailed behind with 18,08 percent, according to the Constitutional Court of the DRC.

President Felix Tshisekedi

The streets of Kinshasa, a bustling city of more than 16 million inhabitants, were yesterday abuzz with activity as people prepared for the inauguration ceremony.

In interviews, Congolese said African solidarity was still solid and the presence of continental leaders at the inauguration was testament to that.

“In this term we expect our President to be a leader of all, we expect peace and solidarity among Congolese people and all the candidates should join hands for peace and prosperity,” he said.

Zimbabwe and DRC enjoy cordial relations and following Mr Tshisekedi’s electoral triumph, President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe will remain a true and consistent friend of DRC.

He said Zimbabwe stands ready to continue up-scaling cooperation in various areas for the mutual benefit of both nations.

In his congratulatory message, President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe was committed to building on already existing cordial relations through increasing bilateral cooperation with the DRC.

He said Zimbabwe was prepared to cooperate with the DRC on regional, continental and international platforms.

“As you assume the onerous responsibilities of the office, I look forward to resuming our cooperation and close personal interaction to enhance the cordial relations that happily subsist between our two fraternal countries for the mutual benefit of our peoples.

“I also wish to assure you of my continued readiness to work with you at the regional, continental and international levels to advance common aspirations,” he said.

President Mnangagwa congratulated his “dear brother” President Tshisekedi saying his victory was evidence that the Congolese people had confidence in his leadership.

“I am pleased to warmly congratulate you on your re-election as the President of Democratic Republic of Congo.

“Your re-election to the highest office is a re-affirmation of the confidence and trust that the people of the Congo have in your leadership to a more prosperous Congo.

“Let me take this opportunity to wish you, Your Excellency, personal good health and success in leading your great country to prosperity, as well as peace for the people of the Democratic Republic of Congo. Compliments of the new season! Please accept, Your Excellency and dear brother, the assurances of my highest consideration,” he said.

Already, Zimbabwe exports commodities worth over US$60 million annually to the DRC, as Harare continues to utilise opportunities presented in regional markets to secure strong footprints on the continent.

Some of the commodities that are exported to the DRC include cereals, treated timber and fresh produce.

According to the DRC’s election commission, President-elect Tshisekedi won the elections after securing more than 70 percent of the vote with his closest rival Mr Moise Katumbi having garnered 18 percent of the vote.

Eighteen million people, representing 40 percent of the eligible voters exercised, their right to vote.

Save for a few skirmishes and glitches, the DRC polls were largely peaceful.