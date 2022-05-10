President headlines Rotary conference

Marytise Vambayi Herald Reporter

Zimbabwe is hosting a major Rotary International district conference from tomorrow, with President Mnangagwa set to officially open the conference on Thursday.

The conference, which runs up to Friday, will run under the theme: “Enjoy Rotary, Change Lives”.

Up to 700 delegates from Zambia, Malawi, Mozambique, Ghana, South Africa, United States and Rotary Centrafrique are expected at the district conference.

Chairperson of the District 9210 Conference (DISCON22) host organising sub committee, Rotarian Rosetta Elizabeth Peters said preparations for the conference were at an advanced stage, with President Mnangagwa to officially open the conference.

Rotarian Peters said visitors will tour three Rotary projects in Zimbabwe.

These are literacy, which will be covered through distributing medical books throughout Zimbabwe, tree planting, where delegates will plant over 2 000 trees in special grounds in Zimbabwe and a health open day where they will offer services free of charge.

Health issues to be checked include high blood pressure, diabetes, cervical cancer and prostate cancer.

“Blood services units will also be available, so we are appealing to Zimbabweans to come and donate blood,” said Rotarian Peters.

She said rotarians will be concentrating on empowering girls, women and youths.