President headlines Anti-Sanctions Day

Zvamaida Murwira and Joseph Madzimure

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa will lead the Anti-Sanctions Day commemorations that will be accompanied by solidarity marches, speeches and musical shows on October 25.

This was said by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere while addressing a post-Cabinet briefing in Harare yesterday.

“Cabinet received an update on the 2023 SADC Anti-Sanctions Day as presented by the Minister of Defence as the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Honourable Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri. The nation is being informed that the SADC Anti-Sanctions Day will be held on October 25, 2023, under the theme ‘Harnessing the Youth for Accelerated Socio-Economic Development in the Fight Against Sanctions’.

“The theme recognises the youth’s resilience, courage, fortitude and unflinching determination in the face of illegal sanctions. The youth have heeded His Excellency the President’s clarion call that ‘Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo, ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo’ and are playing a significant role in the development of the country,” said Dr Muswere.

“His Excellency the President will deliver a televised keynote address to mark the Anti-Sanctions Day. The address will be distributed on all social media platforms, targeting the youth to enhance awareness of the negative impact of sanctions. There will also be short and brief anti-sanctions marches within school premises and around work stations for Government workers. An Anti-Sanctions Musical Show will also be held.”

In 2019, SADC Heads of State and Government set aside October 25 as Anti-Sanctions Day to protest against the imposition of illegal sanctions by the United States and its Western allies that include Britain and the European Union.

In separate interviews yesterday, political analysts said October holds great significance for the nation, as it spotlights the adverse effects sanctions have had on the economy.

Political analyst, Mr Moses Kuvarega, said it was critical that all progressive Zimbabweans rally behind the removal of illegal sanctions.

“These sanctions have severely hindered the country’s economic growth, limited access to international financing and trade, and negatively affected the lives of ordinary Zimbabweans. This month’s commemoration serves as an opportunity for the nation to unite, regardless of political affiliations, and collectively advocate for the lifting of these sanctions. The commemorations should bring all Zimbabweans together to speak with one voice on unconditional removal of sanctions,” said Mr Kuvarega.

Another analysist Dr Hamadziripi Dube echoed the same sentiments saying Zimbabwe’s economic growth is closely linked with that of its neighbouring African countries and thus the lifting of sanctions would facilitate increased regional integration, creating opportunities for enhanced trade, investment, and collaboration.

He called on the US and its allies to lift all forms of sanctions because they were not justified and impacted on the Second Republic’s policy of engagement and re-engagement.

Another political analyst, Mr Richard Gomba, implored Western capitals to lift the embargo on Zimbabwe unconditionally.

He said the sanctions were not targeted as claimed by the West but affect every Zimbabwean.

“Contrary to the claims of being targeted, over the years, experience has shown that the sanctions are effecting all Zimbabweans,” said Mr Gomba.

The country has lost a lot of revenue running into billions of United States dollars and missed opportunities owing to the illegal sanctions.

Zimbabwe has been under illegal economic sanctions for the past two decades after Britain and its Western allies imposed them as a knee-jerk reaction to Government’s land reform programme aimed at correcting historical land imbalances which saw the white minority owning vast tracts of land while the black majority was relegated to unfertile land in arid areas.

African leaders recently took advantage of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York to reiterate calls for the removal of the illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe.

President Mnangagwa, the driving force behind the re-engagement drive, has always maintained that dialogue and re-engagement are the only way forward.

The Head of State and Government is on record as saying the sanctions were meant to incite Zimbabweans to turn against their Government.

This has failed as President Mnangagwa has since been overwhelmingly voted into office in the just-ended August 23, 2023 harmonised elections.