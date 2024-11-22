President hails First Lady’s academic pursuits

President Mnangagwa poses for a photograph with First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa after she graduated with a Doctor of Philosophy Degree in Tourism and Hospitality Management at Midlands State University in Gweru yesterday — Picture: Presidential Photographer John Manzongo

Tendai Rupapa in GWERU

PRESIDENT MNANGAGWA says he is charmed by First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa’s commitment to elevate herself academically after the mother of the nation graduated with a Doctor of Philosophy Degree in Tourism and Hospitality Management at Midlands State University (MSU) yesterday.

He described the First Lady as a hard-working, determined and goal-oriented woman who showed a lot of commitment towards her studies during the course of her degree programme.

Dr Mnangagwa joined 6 479 other graduates who were capped by the President at a colourful ceremony where 53 percent of the graduates were female.

The President is the Chancellor of all State universities.

Amai Mnangagwa holds a Bachelor of Science Degree (BSc) in Hotel and Tourism Administration from Switzerland and has a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from MSU.

The President gave a glimpse into the First Lady’s academic journey, saying hard work had catapulted her to the top.

“I am overjoyed because when we got married, she only had her Ordinary Level passes. She expressed her willingness to learn and I encouraged her because at that time I already had my Law degrees. I then helped her through Advanced Level, before she took her first degree. She never stopped until she attained a PhD, which I do not even have because I only ended at Masters Level,” he said in jest.

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa with Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Mugumbate and Dean of Business Sciences Dr Mugwati before she was conferred with a Doctor of Philosophy Degree in Tourism and Hospitality Management Degree at the Midlands State University yesterday

President Mnangagwa described his wife as a hardworking woman.

“I am so happy that she has reached the top and actually, she deserves it because at home she is always reading in the library,” the President said.

He went further and acknowledged the current trend where females were faring much better than their male counterparts academically, saying this boded well for the girl child.

“The statistics show, even this graduation there are more female students than we have male students. At every university, at a graduation ceremony, I notice this, which is very good for the girl child. I believe that the girl child in future will be responsible for developing and providing leadership to our motherland, Zimbabwe,” he said.

In his citation, MSU Vice-Chancellor Professor Victor Ngonidzashe Muzvidziwa said the university recognised the First Lady’s humility, dedication and work ethic.

“She showed humility from the proposal presentation to the oral defence of her thesis. She was an exemplary student. We recognise her exceptional work ethic, resilience and dedication to her studies. Above all, she humbled herself to her supervisors and her intellectual curiosity has been instructive to all of us. I salute all our graduates and salute the sacrifices they made. Thank you for your resilience and hard work,” he said, drawing wild applause from the graduates, lecturers, Government officials and guests at the event.

The auditorium went into a frenzy when the First Lady was called to be capped with people shouting “Mhamha, Mamoyo, Vachirera nherera”.

Almost everyone rose while ululating, whistling and clapping hands in acknowledgement of the First Lady.

President Mnangagwa confers the Doctor of Philosophy Degree in Tourism and Hospitality Management on First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa during a graduation ceremony at Midlands State University yesterday. Looking on are Higher and Tertiary Education Minister Dr Frederick Shava and Vice Chancellor Prof Victor Muzvidziwa. – Picture: Presidential Photographer Tawanda Mudimu

The icing on the cake was when the President drew the First Lady closer and fixed her cap of knowledge in a show of love and affection.

The First Lady has been doing wonders in the country’s tourism and hospitality industry by promoting gastronomy tourism through her traditional meal cookout competitions which have grown exponentially from humble beginnings.

Zimbabwe this year hosted the first United Nations Tourism Regional Forum on Gastronomy Tourism for Africa in honour of the First Lady’s efforts.

Africa International Tourism Academy for Culinary Arts is also being constructed in Victoria Falls in recognition of Dr Mnangagwa’s hard work in promoting tourism growth.

Despite being a motivational factor showing that with focus anyone can climb the academic ladder despite social standing and age, most graduates were excited to have been capped on the same day with the mother of the nation.

Leona Muzvondiwa, who was among the graduates said, “Our mother has set a very good example for the girl child. She has put into practice what she always preaches. Amai vanogara vachitaura kuti mwanasikana dzidza. I am glad for the great lesson that the First Lady is showing to all Zimbabweans, especially the girl child. We love our exemplary mother.”

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa bows to President Mnangagwa after she was conferred with a Doctor of Philosophy Degree in Tourism and Hospitality Management at Midlands State University yesterday. – Picture: Presidential Photographer: John Manzongo

Geraldine Gutu also spoke along the same lines.

“After this graduation, I am certainly going to push forward and aim for the PhD just like what Amai has done. I will not rush into marriage until I achieve this feat because education is every woman’s first husband. Women can do it with dedication,” she said.

Fortunate Dube was also lost for words.

“I first thought I was dreaming until I pinched myself to show that it was real that I was graduating alongside the empowerment champion. This graduation is one for the archives. The fact that women are doing well academically, means we are going somewhere as a nation. I thank the First Lady for her solid motivational interventions and programmes. May the good Lord bless her,” she said with happiness written all over her face.

Ms Hazel Zisanhi added,” “Graduating alongside a whole First Lady is a huge achievement for me. This is the greatest day of my life. As women, we want to thank Amai for leading us the way, she walks the talk nekuti Amai vanoda vanhu vanokoshesa dzidzo.”

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa follows proceedings during a graduation ceremony at Midlands State University yesterday

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa poses for a photograph with her brother Mr Paradzai Kutyauripo (Chief Negomo) and her sons Emmerson jnr and Sean after she was conferred with a Doctor of Philosophy Degree in Tourism and Hospitality Management at Midlands State University yesterday

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa after she was conferred with a Doctor of Philosophy Degree in Tourism and Hospitality Management at Midlands State University yesterday