President hails fellow leaders, peaceful vote

Elita Chikwati & Tendai Rupapa

President Mnangagwa yesterday said he was charmed by African countries that have continued to stand with Zimbabwe from both the Sadc region and outside as evidenced by the number of Heads of State and representatives from the many countries that attended his inauguration ceremony yesterday.

The delegates also pledged to continue working with Zimbabwe in strengthening bilateral and economic relations.

Addressing a crowd that gathered to congratulate him as he was about to leave State House last night, the President paid tribute to Zimbabweans and Zanu-PF supporters who remained calm before and after the elections and said the party was now geared on moving ahead.

He also urged those who had gone astray that they were welcome to come back.

“Ndatenda nekuuya kwamaita nekundimirira kusvika nguva dzino. Sekuona kwenyu ndanga ndine mavisitors akawanda from all over. Maona kuti nyika yedu inofarirwa. Hapana nyika iri muSADC isina kutumira mumiririri nedzimwewo out of SADC dzatumira vami- ririri.

“I thank you makaramba makazvibata pamakaitwa provoked. Kuzvibata kwamakaita ndiko kwaita kuti tisvike pano. Dai makarakasha vanhu asi makaramba makazvibata. Ngatibatanei, vanowanikwa zvavo worasika vanokwanisa kudzorwa.

Tinoramba tichingofamba, tichingotonga, ngavatongeke, vagotongeka,” he said to the applause of the crowd.

The crowds were chanting the famous slogan, “ED Pfee” while others were shouting his totem “Shumba” with some ululating and clapping as they praised the leader.

Earlier on, President Mnangagwa hosted the visiting Heads of State and some representatives for lunch at State House before some paid a courtesy call on him.